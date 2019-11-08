The Real Florida℠ Connection – State Parks Protect Florida's Best Places

|
In Florida State Parks, natural communities and ecosystems benefit from the stewardship and knowledge of a skilled team of biologists, natural resource managers and prescribed-fire experts.
These scientists, aided by rangers and volunteers, lead efforts to protect Florida’s best places. They work with partners like the Florida Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Atlanta Botanical Garden and Ducks Unlimited to restore historic water flows, protect habitat for imperiled species and ensure that ecosystems are stable and healthy.
In October, I joined dozens of Florida Park Service land managers for the annual natural resource management meeting. The best part of the meeting was visiting state parks alongside staff who are driving ecological restoration efforts.
I rode-along with Park Manager Jason Vickery at Torreya State Park
and out the window of his truck, I saw fields of wiregrass plants, the basis for a forest that will support hundreds of species of plants and wildlife. At Deer Lake State Park
, I met with environmental specialist Daryl Hatfield and saw how restoring an upland bog helped create habitat for carnivorous pitcher plants while increasing freshwater flows to dune lakes near the beach.
We’re proud to protect and share Florida’s best places. You can help by visiting your favorite park and learning about what makes it special. Many parks host free programs and events
that offer a chance to learn about native landscapes and wildlife.
On Monday, November 11th, in recognition of Veterans Day, admission fees will be waived at most Florida State Parks. We hope you’ll join us and enjoy your time in the Real Florida℠.
Eric Draper
No comments:
Post a Comment