Friday, November 8, 2019

The Real Florida℠ Connection – State Parks Protect Florida's Best Places

florida state parks - the real florida CONNECTION
stay connectedfacebooktwitterinstagrampinterestyoutube
Florida Park Service Director Eric Draper visiting Deer Lake State Park

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

In Florida State Parks, natural communities and ecosystems benefit from the stewardship and knowledge of a skilled team of biologists, natural resource managers and prescribed-fire experts.

These scientists, aided by rangers and volunteers, lead efforts to protect Florida’s best places. They work with partners like the Florida Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Atlanta Botanical Garden and Ducks Unlimited to restore historic water flows, protect habitat for imperiled species and ensure that ecosystems are stable and healthy.
In October, I joined dozens of Florida Park Service land managers for the annual natural resource management meeting. The best part of the meeting was visiting state parks alongside staff who are driving ecological restoration efforts.
I rode-along with Park Manager Jason Vickery at Torreya State Park and out the window of his truck, I saw fields of wiregrass plants, the basis for a forest that will support hundreds of species of plants and wildlife. At Deer Lake State Park, I met with environmental specialist Daryl Hatfield and saw how restoring an upland bog helped create habitat for carnivorous pitcher plants while increasing freshwater flows to dune lakes near the beach.
We’re proud to protect and share Florida’s best places. You can help by visiting your favorite park and learning about what makes it special. Many parks host free programs and events that offer a chance to learn about native landscapes and wildlife.

On Monday, November 11th, in recognition of Veterans Day, admission fees will be waived at most Florida State Parks. We hope you’ll join us and enjoy your time in the Real Florida.

Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

Biologist Maulik Patel stands in front of waterway at Collier-Seminole State Park.

Biologists Tell Their Stories

Florida Park Service biologists have a fascinating and challenging job studying and protecting imperiled species, vast tracts of wildland and the dynamic interface between natural and urban areas. Discover what our scientists are doing to protect Florida's best places.



learn more here
A kayaker dips their paddle into the clear blue water at Rainbow Springs State Park.

Paddle the Real Florida

November is Florida Paddlesports Month, and the weather is perfect for a relaxing trip on the water. We profiled some of the diverse paddling experience available in Florida State Parks to help you find your next on-the-water adventure.



learn more here
A hand picks up a crushed plastic water bottle off the ground.

What Makes a Good Friend?

Every park needs a friend! Staff at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park are happy to announce that the parks have a new friends’ group.



learn more here
Chalkboard reads "Happy Birthday Gold Head" with illustration of birthday cake.

A Park Birthday Party

Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park is among Florida’s oldest state parks. Park staff, volunteers and people from the surrounding area recently gathered to celebrate the park’s 80th birthday.



learn more here

EVENTS

Honoring Veterans and Exploring History

The park will be celebrating Veterans Day with programs, exhibits and activities honoring the connection between the park, the Florida panhandle and the local military history.

Sound Walk 

This unique mindfulness-promoting event is an opportunity to walk, listen and appreciate the sounds of nature.

See "Alice in Wonderland" in the Park

Bring your picnics, blankets and folding chairs for an evening of movie-watching under the stars. This month's movie is "Alice in Wonderland" (1951).

Willow Pond Nature Walk

November 30, Fort Clinch State Park
Join a local naturalist for a guided tour of this scenic area of north Florida and a chance to see the diverse wildlife that calls this park home.

Find more Florida State Park events

florida state parks - the real florida
You are currently subscribed to the Real Florida Connection.
stay connectedfacebooktwitterinstagrampinterestyoutubehash tag FLStateParks


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment