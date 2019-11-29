Volunteer Florida will provide $370,000 dollars in grant funding to 22 nonprofit and service organizations throughout the state including a few in our area.
The money is coming from Volunteer Florida's Volunteer Generation Fund program, which helps organizations use skills-based volunteers to serve Florida students, families and communities.
Skills-based volunteerism expands the impact of organizations by leveraging the experience and talents of professionals, such as teachers, IT consultants, accountants and attorneys.
One of the local recipients is the Big Bend Hospice Foundation which was awarded 15 thousand dollars to recruit 450 volunteers who will conduct Valor Ceremonies to honor the organization’s veteran patients.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea was also awarded 15 thousand dollars to recruit 400 volunteers who will lead environmental education tours, and assist with sea turtle releases.
They will also collect, identify, and care for marine specimens, participate in educational outreach events, and create educational exhibits at the Marine Lab.
