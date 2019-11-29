You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday.
November 30th is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.
That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license.
This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment