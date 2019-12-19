A 34 year old man drowned near Goose Creek Bay in Wakulla County on Wednesday.The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says Ricky Charles Clifton was found dead around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
His body was in the water about a mile and a half to two miles between Wakulla Beach and Shell Point Beach.
Officials began searching for Clifton after receiving a report of a capsized 12-foot aluminum boat at about 2AM Wednesday.
The vessel was recovered approximately two nautical miles south of Goose Creek Bay by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The case is under investigation.
