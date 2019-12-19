Music, Theatre and Food this Month on the Coast! - The E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

|
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Saturday, January 11 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the lighthouse park at Carrabelle Beach. January's event will feature live music and s'mores around the fire. Details here.
Farmers Market January 11, 25 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. Details here.
St. George Island Home Tour February 8Seven distinctive coastal homes will be featured during the seventh annual St. George Island Tour of Homes Saturday February 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event, which benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA), will also feature a tour of the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse. Tour weekend will begin with a kick-off event on Friday, February 7, featuring refreshments, door prizes, and a guest speaker. Details here.
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade Feb. 22
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola from 11-1 pm. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival. The band for the 2020 Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade will be Hot Mess, a local American/Zydeco group.
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 14-16H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 14-16, 2020. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M.
Apalachicola Chef Sampler Feb. 9
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 19, 2020, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. For more information, click here.
Win a Coastal Culture Getaway
Immerse yourself in the unique art, theatre and music of the coast and enter to win the Franklin County TDC 2020 Coastal Culture Getaway now through February 14, 2020. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two night stay, a tour of Franklin County’s museums, lighthouses and a hands-on workshop with one of the area’s gifted artists, two evening meals at area Franklin County restaurants and tickets to attend either a local art, music or theatre event in the area. Click here to enter for a chance to win!
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff January 17-18
The 10th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff will be held on Saturday, January 17-18, 2020 at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a silent auction, oysters, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Click here for details.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents Historic Sawmill Talk Jan. 25Local history enthusiasts Gibby Conrad and Mark Curenton will present a program about the Historic Sawmills of Franklin County. The program, sponsored by the Carrabelle History Museum, will feature the tales of the most prosperous times in Franklin County and the lives of the hard working families. The program will be presented on Saturday, January 25 from 10-noon at C-Quarters in Carrabelle.
Orman House Museum
Visit Area through Museum Video SeriesWant a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series. This month, we feature the Orman House Museum. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museums. Discover the rich historical significance of each site and get a glimpse of the unique artifacts, memorabilia and exhibits showcased inside these fascinating museums.
