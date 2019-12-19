Thursday, December 19, 2019

Music, Theatre and Food this Month on the Coast! - The E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

January Brings Music and Theatre to the Coast
Ilse Newell Concerts Ring In New Year
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Inconcert series kicks off the New Year with an impressive lineup of jazz and classical concerts in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church and in Carrabelle at Rio Carrabelle. 
On Sunday, January 12, the Lopez Tabor Duo will perform in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church. Music from Europe and South America will be presented by this outstanding violin and piano duo. Alfonso Lopez is one of the most prominent musicians in Venezuela and has twice been nominated for the Latin Grammy award. Michell Tabor has performed piano recitals around the world. The duo have been playing together for 15 years. Their concert features music from both European and South American composers. A reception at Trinity's Benedict Hall will be held after the concert.

Upcoming INConcerts
Jan 12  - Lopez Tabor Duo
Jan 17 – The FAMU Jazz Quartet
Jan. 25 - Tocamos Mas
Jan. 26 – Benjamin Sung and David Kalhous
Feb. 9 - Aleksandra “Sasha” Kasman
Feb. 14 – FAMU Faculty Valentine Jam
Feb. 22 – Bluja Funk
Feb. 27 – Leon Anderson Trio with Bill Peterson and Brian Hall

Dixie Theatre Seasons Begins January 25
The Historic Dixie Theatre kicks off its 2020 season with The Secret of My Unsuccess performance by comedian Earl David Reed on January 25. The Dixie will feature American Pie Revisited, an interactive celebration of the pop culture of the late 60s and 70s. On February 7, the Purvis Brothers & The Encore Band, will perform a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson. Finally, on March 26, local favorites, the Curry's Band will perform. 
Other Local Music Venues
Local music venues also feature regular music including the Bowery Station in Apalachicola which features weekly open mic sessions. Cat Pointe Music in Eastpoint features regularly scheduled concerts and music events. Upcoming events include performances by Matt Law on January 4, The Adventures of Annabelle Lynn on January 12, Shaken and Stirred on January 19, Riley O’Conner and Molly B. Moon on January 26, Douce Ambiance on February 2 and Ken Sizemore on February 9.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs January 10 and 11The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a full moon climb on Friday, January 10 from 5:45 to 7:30 pm. Full Moon Climbs include light hors d’oeurves and water.   Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.  Reservations are recommended.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Saturday, January 11 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the lighthouse park at Carrabelle Beach.  January's event will feature live music and s'mores around the fire. Details here.
Farmers Market January 11, 25 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. Details here.
St. George Island Home Tour February 8Seven distinctive coastal homes will be featured during the seventh annual St. George Island Tour of Homes Saturday February 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event, which benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA), will also feature a tour of the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse.  Tour weekend will begin with a kick-off event on Friday, February 7, featuring refreshments, door prizes, and a guest speaker. Details here.
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade Feb. 22
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola from 11-1 pm. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival. The band for the 2020 Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade will be Hot Mess, a local American/Zydeco group.  
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 14-16
H’COLA’s  Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 14-16, 2020. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more.  There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M. 

Apalachicola Chef Sampler Feb. 9
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 19, 2020, from 6-9 pm.  Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.  Sample an array from our area restaurants. For more information, click here.

EVENTS 
Jan. 10- Cape St. George Full Moon Lighthouse Climb
Jan. 11 – Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Jan. 11, 25 – Farmers’ Market, Apalachicola
Jan 12  - INConcert Series - Lopez Tabor Duo
Jan 17 – INConcert Series - The FAMU Jazz Quartet
Jan. 17-18 – Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff
Jan. 23-25 – Butts and Clucks Cookoff on the Bay
Jan. 25 – Dixie Theatre Presents Earl David Reed Comedy Tour
Jan. 25 - INConcert Series - Tocamos Mas
Jan. 25 - Historic Sawmills of Franklin County
Jan. 26 – INConcert Series- Benjamin Sung and David Kalhous
Jan. 29 - Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
Jan. 31 – Dixie Theatre Presents John Reno American Pie Revisited
Feb. 1 – Dixie Theatre Presents Jim Croce Tribute
Feb. 7 – Dixie Theatre Presents The Purvis Brothers & The encore Band, a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson
Feb. 8 – St. George Island Home Tour
Feb. 8 - Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Feb. 9 – Ilse Newell Concert - Aleksandra “Sasha” Kasman
Feb. 9 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Feb. 9 – Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Feb. 12 - Oyster Ecology 101
Feb. 14-16 - HCOLA History Festival
Feb. 14 – INConcert Series - FAMU Faculty Valentine Jam
Feb. 22 – INConcert Series - Bluja Funk
Feb. 22 - Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade
Feb. 22 - Mardi Gras Ball to benefit Habitat for Humanity
Feb. 23 – INConcert Series - Mark Daniels and Rob Goodling
Feb. 27 – INConcert Series - Leon Anderson Trio with Bill Peterson and Brian Hall 
Win a Coastal Culture Getaway
Immerse yourself in the unique art, theatre and music of the coast and enter to win the Franklin County TDC 2020 Coastal Culture Getaway now through February 14, 2020. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two night stay, a tour of Franklin County’s museums, lighthouses and a hands-on workshop with one of the area’s gifted artists, two evening meals at area Franklin County restaurants and tickets  to attend either a local art, music or theatre event in the area. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

What do you love about Florida’s Forgotten coast? Post your photos, videos and comments here and we may use them to share the love!

Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff January 17-18
The 10th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff will be held on Saturday, January 17-18, 2020 at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a silent auction, oysters, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Click here for details.

Butts & Clucks Cookoff January 23-25
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host the annual Butts & Clucks on the Bay BBQ competition on January 23-25, 2020 at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. The event, sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association, is the 2020 Florida BBQ Association State Championship. Click here to watch the event video.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents Historic Sawmill Talk Jan. 25
Local history enthusiasts Gibby Conrad and Mark Curenton will present a program about the Historic Sawmills of Franklin County. The program, sponsored by the Carrabelle History Museum, will feature the tales of the most prosperous times in Franklin County and the lives of the hard working families. The program will be presented on Saturday, January 25 from 10-noon at C-Quarters in Carrabelle.
Orman House Museum
Visit Area through Museum Video SeriesWant a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series. This month, we feature the Orman House Museum. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museums. Discover the rich historical significance of each site and get a glimpse of the unique artifacts, memorabilia and exhibits showcased inside these fascinating museums. 
Franklin County Tourist Development Council • 731 Hwy. 98, Eastpoint, FL 32329 • 866-914-2068


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment