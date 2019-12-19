Thursday, December 19, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews - December 19, 2019

Wrapping up 2019

 The last two Wednesdays of 2019 fall on national holidays. As such, this will be the last edition of FishNews for the year so we are taking the opportunity to highlight our most popular ocean stories, videos and photos of 2019. Thank you for another year of your continued interest and engagement with the agency and its stewardship mission. From the FishNews team, have a safe and happy holiday season and we will see you back here on January 8, 2020.

Highlights

Chesapeake Bay Environmental Education Funding Opportunity Available, Recent Grantees Announced

Students have greater opportunities to learn about the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and how their stewardship of the watershed can help the Chesapeake, thanks to education projects funded by the NOAA Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grant program.

Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program FY 2020 Funding Opportunity

The Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program provides funding to support applied management projects and activities to reduce bycatch. Bycatch reduction is a top priority for NOAA Fisheries, as outlined in our National Bycatch Reduction Strategy. Bycatch contributes to overfishing, threatens endangered and threatened species and protected marine mammals, and can close fisheries, significantly impacting U.S. economic growth.

West Coast

Partnership Provides Hands-on Fisheries Research Opportunities for Students

Meet Abdi Omar, an undergraduate at the University of Washington majoring in electrical engineering. Abdi hadn’t thought much about rockfish; he’d never even spent a day on a boat. Now he is among the students who are reviewing footage from underwater robots to help identify species.

Pacific Islands

Lava Flow Time Portals: Understanding the Development of Deep-water Coral Communities

Deep-water coral communities are some of the most diverse and productive environments in the deep ocean. They provide habitat for an array of organisms, including some not yet known to science. Some corals are known to live for more than 2,000 years, but because they grow very slowly—less than a millimeter each year—they are difficult to study within a human lifetime.

Greater Atlantic

2019 Fall Bottom Trawl Survey Completed in Northeast

On November 14, Northeast Fisheries Science Center staff finished the 2019 fall bottom trawl survey aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow. The fall survey occurs in four legs, ranging from 10 to 18 days, beginning in the south and finishing in the north. 

Resilient New England Coral Is Teaching Us about the Future of Reefs

The northern star coral is uniquely able to live in a variety of environments and climates, including New England. The secrets of its adaptability may help tropical coral reefs.

Fisherman’s Perspective: Electronic Reporting Saves Time, Needs to Be Standardized Across Fisheries

NOAA Fisheries caught up with Rick Bellavance over the summer to ask about his experiences using electronic reporting and electronic monitoring. He’s a charter fisherman out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, and a member of the New England Fishery Management Council. This is the first of a two-part interview focusing on electronic reporting.

Proposed Atlantic Mackerel, Squid, and Butterfish Quotas for the 2020 Fishing Year - Open for Comment

Read the proposed rule as published today in the Federal Register. Supporting documents for this rule are available on the MAFMC website. To submit comments, please use the Federal e-rulemaking portal, or send comments by regular mail to Michael Pentony, Regional Administrator, National Marine Fisheries Service, 55 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester, MA, 01930.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 16 Closure of the Regular B Days-at-Sea Program.
December 20 Nominations due for Outstanding Leaders in Wetland Conservation award.
December 23 Applications due for participation in 2020 Shark Research Fishery.

January 2 Online permit renewal begins.
January 15  Proposals due for ASMFC Regional Pilot Projects in Support of Sustainable Aquaculture.
January 16 Proposals due for Pacific Islands Region’s Marine Education and Training Mini Grant Program.
January 19 Nominations due for MAFAC’s Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force.

January 21 Deadline for Pre-Proposals for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program FY 2020 Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

April 4 Last day of Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi.
April 4–9 North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage.
April 8–11 Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Avalon, New Jersey.
April 9–16 Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Rohnert Park, California.
April 11 Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops in Warwick, Rhode Island.
April 15–16 Annual spring meeting of the Advisory Committee to the U.S. Section to ICCAT.
April 16–18 New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 23–24 Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
April 25 Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Wilmington, North Carolina.
May 2 and 15 Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 21–23 Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov



