NOAA Fisheries FishNews - December 19, 2019

|
Wrapping up 2019
The last two Wednesdays of 2019 fall on national holidays. As such, this will be the last edition of FishNews for the year so we are taking the opportunity to highlight our most popular ocean stories, videos and photos of 2019
. Thank you for another year of your continued interest and engagement with the agency and its stewardship mission. From the FishNews team, have a safe and happy holiday season and we will see you back here on January 8, 2020.
Highlights
Students have greater opportunities to learn about the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and how their stewardship of the watershed can help the Chesapeake, thanks to education projects funded by the NOAA Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grant program.
The Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program
provides funding to support applied management projects and activities to reduce bycatch. Bycatch reduction is a top priority for NOAA Fisheries, as outlined in our National Bycatch Reduction Strategy
. Bycatch contributes to overfishing, threatens endangered and threatened species and protected marine mammals, and can close fisheries, significantly impacting U.S. economic growth.
West Coast
Meet Abdi Omar, an undergraduate at the University of Washington majoring in electrical engineering. Abdi hadn’t thought much about rockfish; he’d never even spent a day on a boat. Now he is among the students who are reviewing footage from underwater robots to help identify species.
Pacific Islands
Deep-water coral communities are some of the most diverse and productive environments in the deep ocean. They provide habitat for an array of organisms, including some not yet known to science. Some corals are known to live for more than 2,000 years, but because they grow very slowly—less than a millimeter each year—they are difficult to study within a human lifetime.
Greater Atlantic
On November 14, Northeast Fisheries Science Center staff finished the 2019 fall bottom trawl survey aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow. The fall survey occurs in four legs, ranging from 10 to 18 days, beginning in the south and finishing in the north.
The northern star coral is uniquely able to live in a variety of environments and climates, including New England. The secrets of its adaptability may help tropical coral reefs.
NOAA Fisheries caught up with Rick Bellavance over the summer to ask about his experiences using electronic reporting and electronic monitoring. He’s a charter fisherman out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, and a member of the New England Fishery Management Council. This is the first of a two-part interview focusing on electronic reporting.
Read the proposed rule
as published today in the Federal Register
. Supporting documents for this rule are available on the MAFMC website
. To submit comments, please use the Federal e-rulemaking portal
, or send comments by regular mail to Michael Pentony, Regional Administrator, National Marine Fisheries Service, 55 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester, MA, 01930.
Upcoming Deadlines
December 16
Closure of the Regular B Days-at-Sea Program.
December 20
Nominations due for Outstanding Leaders in Wetland Conservation award.
December 23
Applications due for participation in 2020 Shark Research Fishery.
January 15
Proposals due for ASMFC Regional Pilot Projects in Support of Sustainable Aquaculture.
January 16
Proposals due for Pacific Islands Region’s Marine Education and Training Mini Grant Program.
January 19
Nominations due for MAFAC’s Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force.
January 21
Deadline for Pre-Proposals for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program FY 2020 Funding Opportunity
Upcoming Events
April 4
Last day of Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi.
April 4–9 North Pacific Fishery Management Council
meeting in Anchorage.
April 8–11 Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council
meeting in Avalon, New Jersey.
April 9–16 Pacific Fishery Management Council
meeting in Rohnert Park, California.
April 11
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Warwick, Rhode Island.
April 15–16
Annual spring meeting of the Advisory Committee to the U.S. Section to ICCAT
.
April 16–18 New England Fishery Management Council
meeting in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 23–24 Caribbean Fishery Management Council
meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
April 25
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Wilmington, North Carolina.
May 2 and 15
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 21–23 Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel
meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.
No comments:
Post a Comment