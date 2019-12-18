The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for some new ideas for managing invasive aquatic plants without the use of herbicides.
Last week the FWC agreed to set aside $1 million dollars to test innovative ideas to manage invasive aquatic plants.
They hope to get another 4 million dollars from the legislature.
The agency wants ideas from people in the aquatic plant management industry, scientific experts and from the general public.
Invasive plants are a problem as they can out-compete and kill native species.
If left unchecked they can become a hazard to navigation and interfere with flood control.
Herbicides are part of the current management program but the less they can be used, the better.
So if you have an idea that could help cut down on herbicide use you have until January 7th to submit it.
You can submit your ideas on-line at myfwc.com/aquaticplants.
https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/habitat/invasive-plants/aquatic-plant/enhancements/
