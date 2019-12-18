The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its semi-annual crime report on Friday which shows the numbers and types of major crimes committed between January and June of this year.
There were 137 major crimes worked by the Sheriff's office in the first 6 months of this year.
That includes 1 rape.
There were also 35 aggravated assaults, which is up from 8 the year before.
The report also shows 19 burglaries, 77 larcenies, and 5 motor vehicle thefts between January and June.
There were no murders in Franklin County in the first 6 months of the year.
There were also no robberies.
The report says the sheriff's office has cleared about 45 percent of the cases so far.
There were no crime numbers released for the Apalachicola or Carrabelle police departments.
