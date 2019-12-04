Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

|
Holiday Fresh Market
On Saturday December 7th from 10am - 4 pm the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. If you would like to sign up to be a vendor email info@apalachicolabay.org
or Call (850) 653-9419
St. George Island Lighting of the Palms
Eastpoint Christmas Parade & Celebration
Carrabelle's Holiday on the Harbor
Owned and operated by Al Ingle Capital Avionics manufactures a full line of Digital Compasses for calibration of aircraft heading systems and wet compasses. They include the legacy CA-320, CA-321 and newly introduced CA-420 and CA-421.
Mariner Investment Properties LLC
As a Native of Apalachicola Florida and lifelong resident of the tri-state area of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, Lulu Wilson is ready to help you meet all of your real estate needs. Her compassion and enthusiasm for her customers combined with her extensive knowledge of the Gulf Coast, allows her to provide unparalleled customer service. Having years of experience as a Licensed Fl Mortgage Broker with offices located in Apalachicola and Mexico Beach she also brings financial experience to the table. Whether your needs include relocation, investment, or finding your dream home, contact Lulu Wilson at Mariner Investment Properties, LLC to work with the leading, licensed professional and an agent who is dedicated to your needs.
Associate Member
Mayor Kevin Begos
Member News
Santa Comes to Town
Riverside Mercantile Holiday Soirée
Sunday, December 15th at 4pm
It's time to jingle and mingle at the annual Riverside Mercantile Holiday Soirée! Join us for tasty treats and the sweet sounds of Cat Braaten.
Tapas Ugly Xmas Sweater Party
Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm
Get working, as BIG PRIZES await the Ugliest sweater, outfit or costume at the Annual You-ain't-got-no-alibi Party. Hot Mess will be there to keep the dance floor groove moving ... until the contesting starts sometime around 9 p.m.. Have fun, Be bold! Strut your stuff!
Paddy's Annual Tacky Christmas Sweater Party
Thursday, December 19th at 7:00pm
'Tis the season to be merry, and to rock that tacky sweater! This year we are doing a toy drive for kiddos in need. Please bring an unwrapped toy to donate. Every person that brings a toy will receive a raffle ticket, we will be raffling off an Oyster Party at Paddy's. The oyster party includes 2 pitchers of beer, and one box of oysters shucked and served raw!
Live music & Prizes for the Ugliest Sweaters
Onesies Party at Harry A's
Saturday, December 21st at 7:00pm
It's back !!!!!! Onesies party Drink specials for anyone dressed up . Party starts at 8pm
It's that time again, our fourth giveaway for the year!
ENTER TO WIN A
3- or 4-Night
Royal Caribbean
Cruise for 4!
Enjoy a 3- or 4-Night Royal Caribbean cruise for four aboard the Navigator of the Seas! Visit their newly revamped private island, CocoCay, where you can ride down giant waterslides or just hang out on the beach.
Enter to win this dream vacation by January 15th, 2020.
Enter here:
Visit Capt Peterson's Youtube Channel
Chamber News
Become a Sponsor of the Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
Florida State BBQ Championship
Sponsor the 2020 Florida BBQ State Championship hosted by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Chicken Sponsor
$250.00 Name of Business on T-Shirt, 1 T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Pig Sponsor
$500.00 Business Logo on T-Shirt, 2 T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Cow Sponsor
$1,000.00 Prime location Logo on T-Shirt, 4 T-Shirts, Awards Sponsor, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage During awards ceremony, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams. 12X12 location in park for a booth during the event.
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2019-20, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
Yard Sale Fundraiser
December 6 & 7th @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
At Old Library Building, 6th St. and Avenue D, Apalachicola. Find fabulous bargains on furniture, rugs, lamps, art, household furnishing and household items, tools, gardening, boat and automotive items, plus holiday decorations. All items are in good condition. Be sure to come the first day as early as possible for the best selection. The yard sale is by PALS of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library and all proceeds go to fund new book purchases and library programs from 8 AM to 5PM.
Apalachicola Bay Estuary Class
Any further questions can be addressed to Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or emailed here
- or contact Josh Eaton at (850) 670-7710 or email him here
A LIBERAL Dose of Grant Peeples with guest artist Holly Riley
December 6 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 6. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller's Plaza. The parade runs down Highway 98, ends at Fisherman's Choice then moves on to the Eastpoint Firehouse where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls.
Crooked River Lighthouse, Farmer's Market
December 7 & 21st @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Carrabelle Farmer's Market on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 21 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, veggies, baked goods, art and more. The Farmer's Market will be held every first and third Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse. Vendors are welcome to sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 per market for Carrabelle Lighthouse Association non-members and free for members. Membership costs $15 for an individual or $25 for a family per year.
. Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Gulf Specimen Sea-Sonal celebration
A Baroque Era Christmas is the theme for this first concert of the Ilse Newell 2019-2020 season. The Tallahassee Bach Parley will perform French Noels by Michel Corrette and Marc-Antoine Charp0entier, the "Christmas Concerto" by Arcangelo Corelli and a Christmas sonata by Georg Muffat. Doors open at 3:40 PM. Admission is $10 per person at the door, cash only. Open seating. A reception will be held at Trinity's Benedict Hall after the performance.
St. George Island Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
December 11th
The December Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres. Because space is limited, reservations are recommended.
The sun will set at 5:41 p.m. and the "Cold" moon will rise at 5:30 p.m. on December 11. The December full moon is called the Cold moon for obvious reasons: winter is about to arrive and temperatures are dropping. It's getting cold! Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people without reservations are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Holiday Full Moon Lighthouse Climb
December 12 @ 5:00 pm
- 7:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climbs on Thursday, December 12, 5-7 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay under the glow of the sunset and the rising Full Cold Moon.
At December's Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will be holding a Holiday Open House. Guests will have a chance to get a jump start on their holiday shopping in the gift shop while enjoying some hot cider and festive refreshments. The Lighthouse will have exciting live music with Afro-Cuban drumming by "Cinco Mas Cervezas" comprised of Master Yazid along and his fellow drummers. Yazid Johnson has played in professional orchestras, is a jazz musician, has performed at the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and for former presidents and has been an instructor and leader for the FSU African Drumming Ensemble.
Enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb. Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the fire pit and live music on the front porch (weather permitting). Cost is just $8. The museum and gift shop will also be open for guests' enjoyment. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
December 14th & 28th@ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
Fused Glass Art Classes
Wednesdays @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Every Thursday
Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers
All Ages Welcome
Dogs on a Leash Welcome
Visits with Santa in downtown Carrabelle
December 14 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Carrabelle History Museum is sponsoring a wonderful, free "Visit with Santa" event during Carrabelle's Holiday on the Harbor celebration on Saturday, December 14. Santa and his head Carrabelle elf will ride around the town on top of the City of Carrabelle Fire Truck, spreading cheer to the many children who run outside to see him go by. Santa will then make his big arrival on the fire truck in downtown Carrabelle at 2:00 pm. Children are welcome to visit with Santa and his elves at his big chair in front of the White Kitchen at the corner of Avenue B and Marine Street between 2:00-4:00 pm & 5:00-7:00 pm. This wonderful visit and photo op are provided free to all families. A professional photographer from Karilyn Photography will be there to capture the special memory at no charge and photos will be posted for free downloading to the Carrabelle History Museum's Facebook page. Families are welcome to bring their own camera as well. Additionally each child will be given a candy cane and a free age-appropriate book from Bring Me a Book Franklin. While there, the whole family can enjoy a free tour of the Carrabelle History Museum decked out in holiday decorations from 10 am - 5 pm. This event is open to the public.
While in downtown Carrabelle, be sure to experience the rest of the Holiday on the Harbor festivities, which begin at 11 am and are presented by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce including FREE mini-train rides for children from 3-6 pm. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, cider, coffee and pastries from several community church booths. Make sure to stay to see the highlight of the festival, the traditional Christmas Boat Parade of Lights and fireworks in the evening.
Bay Area Choral Society's Christmas Concert, "Sing We Now of Christmas
December 15 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm $5
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts presents the Bay Area Choral Society singing in two Christmas Concerts, "Sing We Now of Christmas". These choral concerts will feature an over 30 voice Choir, a skilled Conductor-Dana Langford, a concert pianist Janis Ramos, a concert cellist Lauren Mullinax, and many talented soloists. The concerts will be held on Friday, December 13th beginning at 6pm at the First United Methodist Church of Port Saint Joe, and Sunday, December 15th beginning at 4pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. Make your plans now to enjoy festive Christmas choral music. Admission is $5.
Holiday Cheer at Raney with fresh greens creations
December 15 @ 4:30 pm- 6:00 pm
