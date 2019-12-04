Franklin county commissioners have agreed to apply for a grant to pay for a major bike trail that would connect Tallahassee to the coast.
The board on Tuesday approved a resolution requesting grant funding for the section of the trail that would reach from the Carrabelle City limits to the Ochlockonee Bridge.
The Franklin County section would reach nearly 21 miles.
The county would not have to pay any local money for the trail, but did have to agree to provide minor maintenance if the trail is built.
That would include grass mowing and trash removal from the 12 foot wide paved trail.
Major maintenance work would be done by the state.
The bike path would be a part of a 120 to 150 mile trail called the Capitol city to sea loop connecting Tallahassee, St. Marks, Medart and Sopchoppy and Carrabelle.
One day it will even reach into Georgia.
The path would go along state roads as well as use parts of the old Georgia, Florida, and Alabama railroad.
Parts of the path are already complete – one section along the Ochlockonee Bay is already being widely used.
Construction on the Franklin County section of the trail is likely a minimum of 5 years away.
