Monday, December 23, 2019
Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today
Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area which includes Dry Bar.
The areas are being closed because of high river levels.
Area 1612 was closed last week for the same reason.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown is at 16.6 feet today and will crest at just over 17.8 feet on Wednesday.
Flood stage is 15 feet.
It does take a few days for waters at Blountstown to move into the Apalachicola Bay.
The area will reopen when river levels subside and water samples show the water quality is good for oyster harvesting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
