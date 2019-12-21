Sponsor the 2020 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay Florida State Championship BBQ Cook-off

We would like to invite you to be a sponsor of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce's event, The Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, this event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is now Florida State Championship BBQ Cook-off. This year we will award over $15,000 in prizes. The event will be held on January 24th and 25th in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Included there will be a Judging seminar on Thursday, January 23rd for anyone interested in being a state certified BBQ Judge. Also, during the event we will be having a The Cluck that came from the Butt Contest (Deviled Egg Contest), Sauce Competition, Swine Tasting, Mystery Box Competition.
Anyone that is interested go to www.ButtsandClucks.com for more information.
The Butts & Clucks, like all sanctioned events in the BBQ world will have multiple teams coming in from all over the state as well as Georgia and Alabama. This is an annual event for the Chamber of Commerce which we hope will get larger and larger each year bringing a much-needed boost to the area in a typically slow time of year. Last year 36 professional teams competed in the event with predictions from the FBA that over 55 teams will be attending this year. Especially since we were named The FBA State Championship. These teams travel all over competing in these events bringing many family and friends which most will be new to our area.
We would like to offer the opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor this event. The Chamber as always will do its very best to showcase the sponsors leading up to the event and during the event with Newspaper Mentions, Radio Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, listed in the newsletters, visibility in the park during the event and information included in all the teams and judge's welcome packets. We also will be including the sponsors logos and names on the T-Shirt for the event. As well as all sponsors names and logos will be included on the main page of the website.
_____Chicken Sponsor $250.00
Name of Business on T-Shirt, 1 T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
_____Pig Sponsor $500.00
Business Logo on T-Shirt, 2 T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
_____Cow Sponsor $1,000.00
Prime location Logo on T-Shirt, 4 T-Shirts, Awards Sponsor, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage During awards ceremony, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams. 12X12 location in park for a booth during the event.
For more information please call John or Samantha at 850-653-9419 or email us at execdirector@apalachicolabay.
org . Return this form with digital copy of your logo to info@apalachicolabay.org by January 10th. Please make check payable to Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you
John C. Solomon, Executive Director
2020 Florida BBQ Association State Championship
January 23rd, 24th & 25th 2020
