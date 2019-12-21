Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $20 Million for Counties Recovering from Hurricane Michael

Panama City, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $20 million for Bay, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program. The Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program supports Northwest Florida’s recovery by addressing issues like revenue loss and operating deficits, which are not covered by available federal funding These grants can also be used for infrastructure repair or replacement, beach renourishment, recreational facilities and debris removal.
“From my very first day in office, my administration has been focused on helping communities impacted by Hurricane Michael fully recover,” said Governor DeSantis. “Today we are building on that commitment to long-term recovery and I’m proud that we’re able to deliver this funding for Northwest Florida. Through this grant program, we are able to add to the great work that we’ve already done with support from the Trump Administration and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal until Northwest Florida has rebuilt stronger than before.”
“At the Division, we’ve paid out the most federal recovery funding in one year in our state’s history, and when you combine that with this state grant to fill in the funding gaps, it’s clear that Florida is leading the nation on comprehensive long-term recovery,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Jared Moskowitz. “I’m thankful to the Legislature for having the foresight to create this important program and I applaud the Governor’s leadership to make this grant a priority for this upcoming legislative session. I look forward to continuing this critical grant in 2020.”
The Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program is administered by the FDEM. In October, Governor DeSantis requested an additional $25 million from the Florida Legislature to fund the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. For more information, click here.
Through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program, the following communities will receive funding:
- Bay County Schools ($2,000,000) to address the mental health crisis affecting Bay County’s children by funding the Bay County School Board’s Mental Health initiative.
- Bay County ($1,689,383) for loss of revenue due to debris costs, infrastructure damage and loss of population.
- City of Callaway ($1,500,000) for loss of revenue due to debris costs, infrastructure damage and loss of population.
- Panama City ($1,000,000) for operating deficits due to the immediate effects of Hurricane Michael.
- City of Parker ($915,894) to install permanent generators at lift stations around the city to ensure operation during power outages.
- City of Springfield ($1,147,576) for operating deficits and revenue loss due to maintaining critical functions of the City after Hurricane Michael.
- Calhoun County ($1,187,310) for tax loss, debris removal and roadway repairs due to Hurricane Michael.
- Franklin County ($226,578) for revenue loss due to the damage that caused Weems Memorial Hospital to be closed after Hurricane Michael.
- City of Chattahoochee ($500,000) for revenue loss due to the impact Hurricane Michael had on tourism.
- City of Gretna ($934,033) for the city’s water tank that suffered damages from Hurricane Michael.
- City of Quincy ($1,000,000) for revenue loss the City of Quincy’s Utility System suffered as a result of Hurricane Michael.
- Gulf County ($2,000,000) for operating deficits and revenue loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Michael.
- Gulf County Schools ($1,000,000) to replace revenue loss as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Michael.
- Port St. Joe ($1,000,000) to replace revenue loss as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Michael.
- Holmes County ($500,000) to replace revenue loss as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Michael.
- Jackson County Schools ($1,000,000) to replace revenue loss as a result of a decline in full-time enrollment and revenue loss of salaries paid out during school district closures.
- City of Marianna ($1,000,000) to replace revenue loss as a result of the closure of the Marianna Federal Corrections Institute, the closure of a water bottling facility and the loss of residents.
- Liberty County ($852,928) to replace revenue loss as a result of the devastation of the timber industry.
- Liberty County Schools ($883,333) to replace revenue loss as a result of paying employee’s salaries during school closures and the loss of proceeds from canceled athletic events.
- Washington County ($500,000) to replace dirt roadways in the county with asphalt paving, stormwater improvements and ancillary work.
