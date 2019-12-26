Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to extend the contract with David Walker as the interim administrator of Weems Memorial Hospital while the county continues to seek a full time Administrator.
Walker was hired in August to replace HD Cannington who tendered his resignation as Weems Administrator after about a year on the job.
Walker was selected because of his years of experience at the Health Department in Franklin County as well as his work on the Hospital Advisory Board.
Commissioners Burt Boldt says he has seen a real positive environment at the hospital since David took the job.
The county had planned to extend the contract for another three months but said they were happy enough with his work to extend it for a year.
There was some concern that if the county hires a new management company to oversee the hospital before the year is up that they would have to pay off David's contract at over 10 thousand dollars a month.
Walker said that would not be an issue.
He said “there will be no severance pay for David Walker” as he feels that money should be in the hospital.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment