The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses to get involved in the upcoming “Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay”.
The event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is now a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off with chefs competing for over 15 thousand dollars in prizes.
The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay will be held on January 24th and 25th in Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The event will bring teams from all over the state as well as around the southeast.
Last year 36 professional teams competed in the event with predictions from the FBA that over 55 teams will be attending this year.
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business.
You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce.
And if you are interested in becoming a state certified BBQ Judge there will be a BBQ Judge seminar on Thursday, January 23rd.
