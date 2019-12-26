Franklin County has been awarded nearly 100 thousand dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation to maintain the entrance to St. George Island from the bridge to lighthouse park.
The county has been working with the St. George Island Civic Club to apply for the grant.
The money will pay for whatever materials are needed for landscaping the state-owned land though it will fall to the county Parks and Recreation department to maintain the landscaping once its finished.
Civic club members say they plan a low maintenance landscape and there will be volunteers for cleaning up trash so the overall cost to the county should not be too high.
