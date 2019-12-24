Lanark Village could have a Dollar Store in its future.
This month the county commission agreed to set a public hearing for a land use change and rezoning for just under 6 acres on Highway 98 in Lanark Village.
The property includes the old Putnal Station.
If approved the zoning would change from residential to commercial and possibly allow a Dollar store on the site.
The county has not yet begun to debate the merits of the proposed development, though there was some public input mostly opposing the development.
People spoke out against how a dollar store would affect Lanark Village with lights and traffic and also questioned whether a dollar store is needed there as there are already two dollar stores in Carrabelle just a few miles away.
Commissioners, however, said the property owners have the right to a public hearing on the rezoning request and the specifics of the development will be debated further at that time.
