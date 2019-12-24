Tuesday, December 24, 2019
The state says it will not take ownership of Alligator Point Road
The state says it will not take ownership of Alligator Point Road, though there is the possibility the road could be designated an evacuation route which would open it up to more funding to fix future damage.
Alligator Point road has been an expensive road for the county to maintain.
Numerous storms in recent years have damaged thousands of feet of road at Alligator Point and the cost of fixing it completely is much more than the county can afford.
The county has managed to maintain the road and keep it open to residents and visitors, though its a given that erosion will keep moving east and west and eat up more land and road.
State officials said this month that the road does not meet their requirements to be a state road so the county will continue to bear the costs of maintaining and repairing it.
There is the hope that Alligator Drive meets a definition for the Federal Highway Safety Administration as an evacuation route.
If that happens then Alligator Drive would become eligible for Federal Highway Safety Administration funds after a disaster which would take some of the financial pressure off the county.
That issue is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Transportation.
