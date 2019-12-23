Franklin County unemployment fell slightly in November.
The local unemployment rate was 2.6 percent last month, down from 2.7 percent in October.
126 people were looking for work in Franklin County in November, down from 132 the month before..
Franklin County unemployment was just below the statewide average of 2.7 percent, 11 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in November was 3.4 percent which was down from 3.5 percent the month before.
There were 198 people looking for work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November; Liberty County unemployment was 3 percent.
