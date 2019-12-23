The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County.The season will open on August 16th and close on September the 25th.
That's 10 days longer than this year's season.
The season dates were set after working closely with the Gulf County community and was designed to allow the public to enjoy scallop harvesting while protecting the scallop population which was decimated by red tide in 2018.
Bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th in Franklin County in 2020.
