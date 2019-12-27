Franklin County has issued a letter of support to help the sheriff's office create a drug rehabilitation center in Franklin County.
The county commission this month agreed to write the letter with the stipulation that the letter says that while the county supports the project, it does not have money to fund it in any way.
The county's support comes from the fact that it is allowing the sheriff's office to use the old work camp west of Apalachicola to house the center.
They hope the letter will help the sheriff find funding from other sources.
And because the center could also help people from around the region, the county commission hopes neighboring counties will also provide letters of support for the project.
Sheriff AJ Smith says a local rehab center is needed to help the many people in Franklin County, and in surrounding counties, who are suffering drug addiction, particularly with methamphetamine.
He said 60 to 70 percent of the people in the local jail are there because of drug use or for doing crimes to get drugs.
The sheriff would like to create a local rehab center in Franklin County where local people and possibly people from neighboring counties can get the help they need to get clean and possibly train for a job so they don't start using drugs again once they have completed the program.
