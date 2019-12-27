Franklin County is getting ready for the 2020 Census.
This month the county agreed to provide up to 4500 dollars to allow the local Complete Count committee to promote the upcoming census.
The money will be used for materials and events to urge citizens to fill out the census forms.
The complete count committee is also looking for more people to volunteer to help reach people in neighborhoods in he unincorporated areas of the county that may have questions or need guidance regarding the 2020 Census.
People interested in learning more should contact their county commissioner or Michael Moron at the courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
And it is important to take part in the census.
Census results help decide how federal money is distributed around the country funding necessary items like roads and bridges, schools, rural health programs, and emergency response programs.
Census numbers are also used to determine representation in Congress.
Florida’s rural counties have been historically underrepresented in the census.
During the 2000 census, only 45 percent of Franklin County households took part in the census; that number was 48 percent for Gulf County, 40 percent for Liberty County and 57 percent for Wakulla County.
