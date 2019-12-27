The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is starting an award program for homeowners and businesses who use bay friendly landscaping practices on their property.
Bay friendly landscaping practices include using drought tolerant plants and native vegetation.
It can also include allowing a natural lawn that doesn't require pesticides or fertilizer, as well as creating habitats for birds, animals and insects.
If you win you get a sign to put in your yard showing that you won, as well as a 50 dollar gift card.
The purpose of the award program is to motivate other people to adopt bay friendly practices to help protect our bay and other waterways.
Entries are being accepted through January the 13th.
You can enter by calling 670-7710 or by going to “Bay-friendly landscaping” on facebook.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment