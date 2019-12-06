Franklin County is increasing security at the Buddy Ward Seafood Park just west of Apalachicola.
The park includes an old shucking house which was converted into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
It also has new restrooms and a pavilion overlooking the Bay.
The county commission has authorized the installation of a security access system control system along with security and camera CCTV systems.
The action was taken after someone tried to enter and burglarize the museum building.
The county commission agreed to spend up to $5700 to purchase the equipment and have the CCTV security system installed.
The board is also considering security equipment at other parks and boat ramps where vandalism is a problem.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment