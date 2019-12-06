Mediacom cable TV customers in Franklin County will see an increase in their bills beginning this month.
The company sent out a letter detailing the increases which include a 2.15 increase for local channels.
The price for most of their popular channel packages like the xtream bronze, silver, gold and platinum packages will increase by 10 dollars a month while its prime tv and family tv packages will increase by 4.50 a month.
Mediacom said the increase is due to millions of people leaving cable and satellite tv for internet services while the channel owners continue to raise the rates that they charge the cable companies.
The industry lost nearly 6 million customers this year and expect to lose 6 million more in 2020.
Mediacom said it knows the future of video is over the internet so they are focusing on services like TIVO which allow people to jump from standard television to internet services more easily.
The company said it is also expanding its lower priced internet services to accommodate price sensitive customers.
