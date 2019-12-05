Franklin County on Tuesday agreed to add its capital improvements schedule to the county's comprehensive plan.
The County is required to update the capital improvements schedule in its comprehensive plan every year.
The Capital improvements schedule is a list of projects the county would like to see done over the next 5 years as well as the possible funding sources for the work.
The updated list includes a new Emergency Management Office as well as future improvements to the Fort Coombs Armory.
There are also a number of road and culvert projects on the list as well as improvements to county parks and boat ramps.
The improvement schedule is a list of the projects the county would like to see done –but it doesn’t mean they will get done.
Having the updated list, however, will help the county when applying for grants to fund some of the work.
