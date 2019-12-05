Speckled trout fishermen could be looking at lower bag limits for their favorite fish.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission next week is expected to approve a number of rule changes for spotted seatrout.
The changes include splitting the northwest speckled trout management zone into two separate zones which would be the Western Panhandle zone that would reach from Escambia through Gulf counties and the Big Bend zone that would extend from Franklin County to near the Pasco County line.
The state may also re-establish the February recreational closure in the Western Panhandle zone.
The FWC also plans to lower the daily bag limit for speckled trout from 5 fish to 3 fish in the western panhandle zone and from 5 fish to 4 fish in the Big Bend zone.
Fishermen could also see the recreational and commercial size limits reduced to 15 to 19 inches, while allowing one seatrout over 19 inches per vessel.
Currently, one seatrout over 19 inches is allowed per harvester.
The FWC also plans to change some commercial rules including changing the current daily commercial limits to 50 per harvester and 100 per vessel.
The proposed rules would also Prohibit captain and crew from keeping a bag limit on a for-hire trip.
The FWC will consider final approval for the new rules when it meets on December the 11th and 12th in Panama City.
