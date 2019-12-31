FWC's Fishing in the Know - January 2020

|
Commission meeting – December
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Dec. 11-12 meeting in Panama City Beach.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission approved final rules that modify how the spotted seatrout fishery is managed statewide. These changes will go into effect Feb. 1, 2020, but will NOT replace the current catch-and-release-only measure for spotted seatrout in portions of SW Florida due to effects of prolonged red tide. Spotted seatrout is scheduled to remain catch-and-release in these areas through May 31, 2020. Learn more.
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Gulf red snapper: The Commission listened to a staff update on the 2019 recreational Gulf red snapper season, approved proposed draft season dates of June 11 through July 25 for the 2020 season, and considered a draft proposal that would extend FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters. Learn more and comment at com/SaltwaterComments.
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission approved several proposed draft rules to implement fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park (BNP). Learn more and comment at com/SaltwaterComments.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: The Commission provided direction on proposed regulatory changes for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
- Lionfish Challenge 2019: The Commission honored the 2019 Lionfish Challenge winners and presented them with their awards. Learn more.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Blackfin Tuna
Information: Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the recreational limit for blackfin tuna will be two fish per person or 10 fish per vessel, whichever is greater, in both state and federal waters.
Links for more information:
Blue Crab Trap Registration
Information: Starting Jan. 1, 2020, recreational fishers age 16 and older (including those normally exempt from needing a license) are required to complete an online, no-cost recreational blue crab trap registration before using blue crab traps.
A recreational stone crab trap registration is also required before using stone crab traps.
To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
and add the Recreational Blue Crab Trap Registration or the Recreational Stone Crab Trap Registration to your account.
Upon completion, each person will receive a series of five unique trap registration numbers, one for each of the five traps the person may fish under the recreational blue crab fishing regulations. Each trap placed in the water must be marked with one of these registration numbers along with the owner’s full name and address. Registration numbers for blue crab traps will begin with the letter “B.” This information must be legible and must be permanently attached to each trap.
This no-cost registration will allow FWC to collect important information about these recreational fisheries that is needed for future stock assessments and management decisions.
Links for more information:
Blue Crab Trap Closure
St. Johns River seasonal closure cancelled
Information: The blue crab trap closure scheduled for Jan. 16-25, 2020, in all waters of the St. Johns River system has been cancelled. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period.
This cancellation is due to reports of a lack of derelict traps in the area.
Links for more information:
Shortfin Mako
Changes effective Jan. 1
Information: Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum size limit for recreational harvest of shortfin mako will increase from 54 to 83 inches fork length.
Links for more information:
Bay Scallops – Gulf County
2020 season set to open Aug. 16-Sept. 24
Information: This season was set after working closely with the local community and allows FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and early fall with the sustainability of the resource.
Links for more information:
Lane Snapper
Reopens Jan. 1, 2020
Information: Recreational and commercial harvest of lane snapper in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen Jan. 1. Lane snapper was closed Dec. 13-31 as a result of the federal quota being exceeded.
Links for more information:
Gag Grouper
Season closes in all state and federal Gulf and Atlantic waters Jan. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag closes in all Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters Jan. 1.
Atlantic state (including Monroe County) and federal waters will reopen to harvest May 1. Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will reopen April 1 and all other Gulf state waters and all Gulf federal waters will reopen June 1.
Link for more information:
Atlantic Grouper
Season closes Jan. 1
Information: Several species of grouper will close to recreational and commercial harvest starting Jan. 1 in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County, and Atlantic federal waters. This seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.
The harvest of these species of grouper in Atlantic state waters will remain closed through April 30, reopening May 1.
Link for more information:
FLCoralCrew
Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 15,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, Biscayne National Park, Gulf red snapper, and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and track your recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
