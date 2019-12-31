If you are looking for a good way to kick off 2020, try a First Day hike at a Florida state park.
On Wednesday, January the 1st many Florida State Parks are offering guided hikes to visitors including the State Park on St. George Island and at Cape San Blas.
The events in Florida are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, which is a national initiative aimed at getting people outside and healthy to start the New Year.
The hikes will be guided by park staff and volunteers who will provide educational commentary along the way.
The closest hike in our area is at Bald Point State Park and it will begin at 1 PM.
There will also be a first Day Hike at the Ochlockonee River State Park starting at 11 AM.
Wakulla Springs has a first day hike which will run from 9 to 1030 AM.
Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water.
You can get more information about state park activities on-line at www.floridastateparks.org/
