While you may be sorely tempted to shoot fireworks over the New Years holiday, we do need to let you know that the good fireworks are actually illegal in Florida.
Illegal fireworks include shells and mortars, multiple tube devices, Roman candles, rockets and firecrackers.
Basically any firework that flies is illegal in the sunshine state though the state does allow various types of sparklers.
Using fireworks is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
But if you do plan to shoot fireworks anyway, please do it safely.
Since January, the Florida Forest Service has responded to over 1,800 wildfires that have burned more than 91,000 acres across the state.
So if you have to do it, please shoot any fireworks you have over the water.
