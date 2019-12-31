New recreational blue crab harvesting rules will take effect on January 1st.
Beginning with the new year, recreational blue crab harvesters 16 and older will need to get a no-cost annual recreational blue crab trap registration.
The registration will allow the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to collect information about the blue crab fishery for future stock assessments and management decisions.
To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and add the Recreational Blue Crab Trap Registration to your account.
Once you've done that, you will receive a series of five unique trap registration numbers, one for each of the five traps that are allowed under Florida's recreational blue crab fishing regulations.
Each trap placed in the water must be marked with one of the registration numbers along with the owner’s full name and address.
You can get more information about the new rules on-line at myfwc.com/marine.
