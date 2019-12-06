Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $15 Million in Community Disaster Loans for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $15 million in low-interest Community Disaster Loans for the City of Mexico Beach, City of Panama City, City of Parker, Bay County School District and the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) worked alongside FEMA to secure the loans for the impacted communities.
“Since day one of my administration, we have used every resource at our disposal to ensure Northwest Florida completely rebuilds from Hurricane Michael,” said Governor DeSantis. “I’m proud that we have been able to work with FEMA to secure these additional funds that will provide much needed relief to local communities who are working hard to rebuild. For the many families who are still recovering from this storm, I can assure you that we are working every day to make sure you and your community recovers.”
“This year at FDEM, we’ve paid out the most hurricane recovery funding in the Division’s history," said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. "These loans, when combined with the nearly $450 million we’ve paid out to Northwest Florida, are helping to create more resilient communities in the wake of this devastating storm. Thanks to our strong partnership with FEMA and Governor DeSantis’ leadership, these communities now have another resource they can use to rebuild.”
Community Disaster Loans provide funding to help local communities who have been impacted by a major disaster and incurred significant revenue loss. These funds help communities provide services such as government employee payroll and benefits, insurance payments and vendor payments.
Through the Community Disaster Loans program the following communities will receive:
- $5 million for the City of Panama City,
- $5 million for the Bay County School District,
- $2.9 million for the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association, Inc.,
- $1.3 million for the City of Mexico Beach, and
- $1.1 million for the City of Parker.
To qualify for a Community Disaster Loan, applicants must be located in a presidentially declared disaster area and have substantial revenue loss. FEMA will provide technical assistance to all applicants through the program process.
For more information on Community Disaster Loans, please click here.
