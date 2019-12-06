Friday, December 6, 2019

The Real Florida℠ Connection – Florida State Parks Are Open for the Holidays

Eric Draper Headshot

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

At a recent statewide meeting of park and friends’ group leaders, we were happy to welcome an accomplished guest. Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, spoke to us about his efforts to conserve America’s natural resources and connect people with the outdoors.
Much of Johnny’s work focuses on getting kids outside. At Florida State Parks, we are happy to share that mission and host many great events that help kids have fun and explore nature. Our Junior Ranger program gives kids a sense of ownership of their favorite parks while teaching them about Florida’s natural and cultural heritage. Other ranger-hosted activities enlist kids to help keep beaches clean, see manatees for the first time or learn how to go fishing.
This is a busy season at Florida State Parks as we welcome many visitors and host holiday events. We’re glad to help celebrate and make state parks great places for picnics, walks, camping, fishing and many more activities that are a joy to do alongside others.
It’s a great time of year to have these shared experiences. As my kids were growing up and even now when they return home for the holidays, going to parks for hikes and cycling is a special part of the season.
Florida State Parks welcome visitors 365 days a year, and I’m grateful for our rangers who are working in the field this holiday season. They are committed to ensuring you have a memorable park experience. We hope you join us during the holidays in the Real Florida℠.
Eric Draper

FEATURED

STORIES

A manatee drifts through clear blue water.

8 Fantastic Florida Creatures and Where to Find Them

Florida State Parks are a great place to catch a glimpse of the state’s most iconic creatures. We put together a guide to famous Florida wildlife and some of the state parks they call home. Check it out!

A gazebo at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park decorated with tinsel and ornaments.

Florida State Parks are Open for the Holidays

From visits with Santa to holiday hikes and spectacular light displays, many parks are hosting special holiday events throughout the month of December. Most Florida State Parks will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset on Dec. 25.

A group of 9 FLCC members dressed in green and khaki uniforms stand together in front of a truck and smile.

The Florida Conservation Corps Wants You! 

Do you want a great opportunity to learn about biology, land management, volunteer recruitment and park outreach? The Florida Conservation Corps, an AmeriCorps National Service Program, is recruiting for the upcoming term of service!

A couple wearing backpacks hikes in a pine forest.

First Day Hikes are the Best Way to Start 2020

What better way to celebrate the New Year than with a walk in the woods? First Day Hikes is a national event where tens of thousands of people get outdoors on New Years’ Day. Florida State Park rangers are hosting guided hikes all over the state.

FEATURED EVENTS

Blacksmith Demonstration

December 7, Koreshan State Park 
Join our Koreshan State Park volunteer blacksmith, Steve, as he fires up the flames and demonstrates forging as blacksmiths did during the Koreshan Era.

Longleaf Pine Restoration Day 

Wonder what it's like to help create a native Florida forest? We need your help to plant a total of 3,000 longleaf pines around the park to restore our native plant communities.

Celebration of Lights

Join us for the 29th Annual Celebration of Lights featuring Sebastian Hawes' Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment. 

Campfire Stories

Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park for stories around the campfire. This activity is a part of the Topsail After Dark Series, which gives you the chance to enjoy the park as the wildlife does: nocturnally.

