The Real Florida℠ Connection – Florida State Parks Are Open for the Holidays

At a recent statewide meeting of park and friends’ group leaders, we were happy to welcome an accomplished guest. Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, spoke to us about his efforts to conserve America’s natural resources and connect people with the outdoors.
Much of Johnny’s work focuses on getting kids outside. At Florida State Parks, we are happy to share that mission and host many great events that help kids have fun and explore nature. Our Junior Ranger program
gives kids a sense of ownership of their favorite parks while teaching them about Florida’s natural and cultural heritage. Other ranger-hosted activities enlist kids to help keep beaches clean, see manatees for the first time or learn how to go fishing.
This is a busy season at Florida State Parks as we welcome many visitors and host holiday events. We’re glad to help celebrate and make state parks great places for picnics, walks, camping, fishing and many more activities that are a joy to do alongside others.
It’s a great time of year to have these shared experiences. As my kids were growing up and even now when they return home for the holidays, going to parks for hikes and cycling is a special part of the season.
Florida State Parks welcome visitors 365 days a year, and I’m grateful for our rangers who are working in the field this holiday season. They are committed to ensuring you have a memorable park experience. We hope you join us during the holidays in the Real Florida℠.
Eric Draper
