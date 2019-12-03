If you are interested in local history you might want to make a trip to Chattahoochee this weekend.
The third annual Scott 1817 Seminole War Battle Reenactment will be held December 6th through the 8th at River Landing Park in Chattahoochee.
The event commemorates the Scott Battle of 1817, the first Native American victory of the Seminole Wars.
This year’s event features battle reenactments on Saturday and Sunday where Seminole, Red Stick
Creek, and Black Seminole warriors will stage an amphibious attack on a keelboat as it
comes up the Apalachicola River, recreating the deadly 1817 engagement.
In addition to the battle reenactments, visitors will experience living history encampments of Native
Americans, frontier settlers, and U.S. Soldiers and the keelboat Aux Arc will be on display
Saturday night will feature a massive luminary service honoring those who died during the First Seminole War years.
Re-enactors and special guests will light 400 luminaries along the banks of the Apalachicola
River.
Each candle remembers a U.S. soldier or civilian, Native American or Black Seminole warrior or family member, and the 270 men, women, and children killed when a U.S. Cannonball blew up the “Negro Fort” on the lower Apalachicola River.
There will also be music, exhibits, food, vendors.
The gates open each day at 9 a.m. Eastern and close at 3 p.m..
https://www.facebook.com/events/river-landing-park-river-landing-drive-chattahoochee-fl/scott-1817-seminole-war-battle-reenactment/340793386504019/
