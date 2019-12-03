The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers to help with scallop restoration efforts St. Joseph and St. Andrew Bays in Gulf and Bay Counties.
In 2016, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists began a 10-year project to restore bay scallops in Florida’s Panhandle.
As part of the effort, biologists place wild and hatchery-raised scallops in cages in the bay.
The cages protect scallops from predation and increase the number of offspring produced, increasing the population size over time.
If you are a member of the community surrounding St. Joseph or St. Andrew Bay, you can help by volunteering to become a ‘scallop-sitter’ and maintain your own cage with scallops.
Volunteers will maintain scallops in cages from July 2020 through January 2021.
Cages will be placed either on your own private dock or in the bay using a boat or kayak.
FWC will provide cages, scallops, and training.
To take part you need to live near St. Andrew or St. Joseph Bay and have access to the Bay either through a private dock, boat or kayak.
You have to be able to clean scallop shells once a month .
If you are interested in becoming a scallop sitter in Gulf or Bay county get more information and sign up at myfwc.com
