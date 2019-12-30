If you have not yet gotten a flu shot– don’t forget the immunizations are available at the local health departments, doctors offices and at local pharmacies.
The peak flu season runs from January to March, but some areas of Florida are already seeing high flu rates.
Health professionals recommend that everyone get a flu shot every year- especially people with weakened immune systems or long term health problems, as well as pregnant women and residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.
Flu shots are also strongly recommended for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
If you’d like more information about the flu vaccinations, stop by your local health department or talk to your primary care physician.
Flu shots are also available at many pharmacies.
You can also call the health department in Apalachicola at 653 -2111 or in Port St. Joe at 227 1202.
