FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Bulletin December Update

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Instagram Favorite
On December 16th, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium aerial team spotted the first North Atlantic right whale of the 2019-2020 season! The mother/calf pair were sighted off Sapelo Island in Georgia. Scientists have identified the first-time mom as Catalog #3560, born in 2005. Remember, give the right whales space if you see them in the wild - this is an important time for mothers to bond with their calves. Report any sightings to 1-877-WHALE-HELP.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment