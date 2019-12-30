Monday, December 30, 2019

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Bulletin December Update

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
header artwork - final

Eyes in the Sky

flyboi
Starting December 1st, FWC and partners began conducting right whale aerial surveys. These surveys are conducted to detect right whales, document calves, help prevent vessel collisions with whales, and to locate dead, injured, and entangled whales. Every sighting helps, so please report any right whale sightings to 1-877-WHALE-HELP. Visit our image gallery to learn more about right whales.
FWC aerial surveys are funded by NOAA Fisheries, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. Research conducted in the waters off the southeast U.S. coast is a collaborative effort between the FWC, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sea to Shore Alliance, NOAA Fisheries and the New England Aquarium. FWC also partners with volunteer sighting networks along the coast of Florida.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

bass_boi
YouTube:

FWC freshwater fisheries biologists recently completed a four-year study looking at the consequences of bed fishing on future generations of largemouth bass.

bio_class
 Flickr:

FWRI Fish and Wildlife Health scientist conducts a necropsy for students from a USF St. Petersburg Honors Biology class.

bat_bois
 Facebook:

Bats perform an important pest suppression system in the pecan industry, thanks to their appetite for a particular species of moth 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment