Sheriff AJ Smith has been name to represent Franklin County on Florida's statewide opioid task force.
Opioid abuse is having a devastating effect on Florida with nearly 17 people a day dying from opioid abuse.
Florida’s Statewide Task Force on Opioid Drug Abuse was created to study the cost of the crisis on state and local governments and identify available programs that have been successful in combating opioid abuse.
The task force will also examine if law enforcement would benefit from new training or resources to help equip them to handle opioid users.
Sheriff Smith has been asked to represent the county at a meeting on January the 13th where the task force will discuss which programs would most effectively abate the opioid crisis.
Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones said he doesn't think anyone in our county will be better able to address the issue than the sheriff because he deals with the issue every day.
