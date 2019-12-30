The State of Florida is considering opening up a new 60 acre oyster farming site just west of Apalachicola at 4 mile.
The site would allow for forty 1.5 acre lease sites where harvesters can grow oysters or clams.
The leases would cost about 87 dollars a year and Franklin County seafood workers would get priority on getting the leases.
Preference will be given to applicants that are Franklin County residents, and for people that are not already engaged in oyster aquaculture at another site.
Preferred applicants will also have held a Saltwater Products License for at least three of the last five years, or held a SPL with an oyster endorsement for at least three of the last 10 years.
The state is still evaluating the proposed lease site and have asked for county input.
The county has until January the 11th to weigh in.
If the site is approved, the state will hold a pre-application meeting prior to the opening of the lease application window to allow applicants to learn about the aquaculture leasing process and the aquaculture industry.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment