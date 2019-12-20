The Department of Agriculture will close oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset today.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area is being closed because of high river levels.
The River level at Blountstown went above 16 feet this week and is expected to crest at over 19 feet on Monday.
That water is now moving into the Apalachicola Bay.
The area will be reopened when sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
