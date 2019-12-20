This has been a good year for tourism in Franklin County.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon said the TDC collected over 90 thousand dollars in September, which is nearly 20 thousand dollars more than the year before.
That brings that total collected through September to 1.4 million dollars – compared to just over 1.3 million dollars in all of 2018.
The TDC has also seen a big increase in the number of people visiting the TDC website www.Floridasforgottencoast.com.
There were nearly 28 thousand web hits in the month of November, an increase of 37 percent over November, 2018.
The local Visitor Centers have also seen a big increase in visitors.
Over 36,600 people visited one of the centers in Eastpoint, Apalachicola, Carrabelle or St. George Island between January and November compared to just over 31 thousand visitors in all of 2018.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment