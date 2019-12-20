Friday, December 20, 2019
The Franklin County landfill has removed the recycling bins from Carrabelle temporarily because of illegal dumping there
Solid waste director Fonda Davis said the bins should be returned by the holidays.
Franklin County does not require homeowners to have trash pickup so some people dump their household trash in the recycling bins.
That not only makes it more difficult to process the recycling but it can also attract animals to the recycling bins.
The problem has been so bad at some locations that the county has closed recycling sites in Lanark Village and Alligator Point.
The county has even considered considered installing video cameras at the recycling sites to try to catch the lawbreakers or doing away with the recycling program altogether.
Even with the Carrabelle recycling area temporarily closed, there are still a number of locations where people can recycle in Franklin County.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; there are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
On St. George Island the recycling bins are on Bayshore Drive and in Apalachicola the recycling location is on Commerce Street.
