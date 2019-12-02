The St. George Island State Park is looking for bids from people interested in selling concessions in the state park.
Whoever offers the winning bid would get a special use permit to operate in the state park to sell items that beachgoers would want like food, t-shirts and other retail items.
There could be more than one winning bid, and other services could include equipment rental, glamping and event management.
If you would like to learn more, there is a mandatory on-site meeting at the State Park on Wednesday, December the 18th.
To register for the mandatory meeting email Ms. Victoria Wilson at FPS.Concessions@FloridaDEP.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment