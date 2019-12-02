Volunteers are needed to help in the 2020 Homeless Point-in-time count – its an annual survey that provides a snapshot of how many people are homeless in our area on any given day.
The survey will include people who are unsheltered as well as those in shelters and transitional housing programs.
The count will be done in 8 counties in our area including Franklin, Wakulla and Liberty counties.
Volunteers will visit various areas in the counties including homeless camps, to survey men, women and families to access demographics and need.
The count is very important in bringing funding for homeless services to the area.
The count will take place on January the 28th and 29th.
To sign up as a volunteer or to get more information go on-line to www.bigbendcoc.org.
If you can't volunteer but still want to help, the survey also needs donations of items like gift cards, blankets and sleeping bags and snacks and bottled water.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 am- 4 pm at the Big Bend CoC Office located at 2507 Callaway Road in Tallahassee.
