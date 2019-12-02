Monday, December 2, 2019
Wakulla County is looking for 6 people to serve on the county's the Animal Control Appeals Board
The board needs three members and three alternates.
The Appeals Board meets on an as needed basis to review decisions of the Wakulla County Division of Animal Control including dangerous dog determinations.
The volunteers must be citizens of Wakulla County – two of the seats require a license o practice veterinary medicine, two will need animal behavior expertise and two will need a law enforcement background..
Interested persons should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Animal Control Appeals Board.
You can e-mail your information to Ivanhoe Carroll at icarroll@mywakulla.com.
The deadline is December the 13th.
