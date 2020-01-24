2019 was a good year for tourism in Franklin County.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon said the TDC collected nearly 90 thousand dollars in October, over 51 thousand dollars more than October, 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit our area.
That was a 133 percent increase in tourist tax collections for the month – it is also the second highest collection total for the month of October in the Franklin County TDC History.
That brings that total collected through October to well over 1.4 million dollars – compared to just over 1.3 million dollars in all of 2018.
There were over 21 thousand web hits at floridasforgottencoast.com in the month of December; The total web hits for the year were over 370 thousand which is the highest number of web hits in the TDC website’s history.
The local Visitor Centers also saw a big increase in visitors.
Nearly 39 thousand people visited one of the centers in Eastpoint, Apalachicola, Carrabelle or St. George Island in 2019 compared to just over 31 thousand visitors in 2018.
