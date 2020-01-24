Plans for a new artificial reef in state waters off St. George Island are moving forward.
The project recently received its federal permit after three years so the next step is to get reef material and deploy it.
The proposed reef site is about 8 and a half miles due south of the Bob Sikes Cut; The reef will be called the Buddy Ward Memorial reef.
The site is about one mile by one mile so there is plenty of room and it will be in 40 feet of water so its easy for fishermen and divers to access.
The location was chosen to insure that it does not affect commercial shrimp boats.
The reef will allow most fishermen to target a number of species that can't be found in the bay like grouper, snapper and king mackerel and the more reef material that's out there, the more fish will be there.
Local fishing guide Grayson Shepherd, who is spearheading the project, said there are a number of different types of reef material being considered including reef balls, concrete and culverts.
Grayson said the reef will be a big draw for tourists as fishing is a big draw for people coming to Franklin County.
He added that on a clear day anyone with a 20 foot boat should be able to access the reef with no problems.
There is now a non-profit group called the Apalachicola Artificial Reef association which is seeking grants and other funding for this project and hopes to be instrumental for any future artificial reefs.
Grayson said the group will also maintain the reef and do all of the necessary paperwork and other requirements.
