Carrabelle residents will have to wait a little longer for sidewalks on Highway 67.
County Commissioners found out this week that the lowest bid they got for the project was more than 340 thousand dollars more that are available for the job so that means the project will have to be scaled back.
CDM Contracting out of Lake Butler was the lowest bidder at just over 785 thousand dollars .
The plan was to add sidewalks from Avenue A to Crooked Creek Road which is about 11,500 linear feet.
The project will have to be scaled back to fit within the budget which means the design engineers will now have to revise the plans.
That will cost about 4500 dollars which has to be approved by the city of Carrabelle.
