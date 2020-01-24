If you like BBQ, this is your weekend to be in Apalachicola.
The 3rd annual Butts and Clucks Cook-off is going on today and tomorrow at Battery Park.
The event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is a regional championship BBQ Cook-off.
Dozens of teams from around the southeast will compete this weekend for 15 thousand dollars in cash and prizes.
Come out to the park today and check out the booths there will be plenty of BBQ chicken and ribs for sale.
There will also be a BBQ Sauce Competition this evening.
Saturday is the big day of the event, with the cook-off starting early in the morning and running all day long - teams will be competing in 4 meat categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork Butt & Brisket..
There is a deviled egg contest at 4 PM which is open to the public and there will be live music on Saturday from 330 to 530.
On Saturday you can also purchase a peoples choice ticket which will allow you to try pulled pork from all of the contestants between 2 and 4 PM and vote on your favorite.
To get more information go to www.buttsandclucks.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment