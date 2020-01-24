Franklin County Commissioners have promoted library assistant Whitney Roundtree to serve as a temporary library supervisor while the county seeks a new library director.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the job will put Whitney in charge of much of the day to day operations at the library branches in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
That includes employee scheduling, reviewing invoices, managing library programs, book orders and all of the other work that keeps a library running.
The board did approve a temporary $2500 salary increase for the additional responsibilities.
Meanwhile the county will start a search for a new library director.
The previous director, Corey Bard, was fired from the position earlier this month after complaints were made about his treatment of library staff members, library program volunteers, and patrons.
Michael Moron is working on a specific job description before the county advertises for a new director.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment